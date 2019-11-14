Personalize your DealNews Experience
date 2019-11-14
Depending what combination you choose, that's the lowest price we could find by between $16 and $56. Shop Now at Meh
That's the lowest price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Amazon
The Echo Dot costs $45 alone elsewhere! Buy Now at Amazon
If you get lucky with a preorder invitation, you'll score a $70 savings. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a $50 discount, provided you score a preorder invitation. Buy Now at Amazon
This is your first chance to grab the new Echo Flex plug-in Smart speaker with Alexa. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Meh
That's $33 less than what you'd pay for these sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Meh
