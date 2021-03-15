TomTop · 31 mins ago
$130 $344
free shipping
It's $214 under list price. Buy Now at TomTop
- This item ships from a US warehouse.
- GPS return home
- 4K UHD aerial photography and 1080p videos
- up to 25 minutes flight time
- includes 2 batteries
Expires 3/31/2021
LEGO · 3 wks ago
LEGO Creator Colosseum Set
$550
free shipping
Roma invicta pretty much encapsulates the spirit of Rome, and LEGO sets its own lofty standard here with its largest set yet - a massive 9,036 pieces. This set is intended for the adults who perhaps found the Architecture series a bit too simple (and with so many tiny pieces, probably adults without cats as well.) While it's list price, it's the only place to get this monumental testament to Roman ingenuity. Buy Now at LEGO
- LEGO VIPs also get the LEGO Roman Chariot set for free, complete with a gladiator and two horses. (It's free to sign up.)
- measures 10.5" x 20.5" x 23.5"
- Model: 10276
Amazon · 1 mo ago
LEGO Sale at Amazon
Sets from $16
free shipping w/ Prime
Shop building sets from $12- specifically LEGO Super Mario from $17, and DOTS from $20. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the LEGO Super Mario Guarded Fortress Expansion Set for $40 ($10 off).
Amazon · 3 wks ago
ZFE Universal 90-Piece Diamond Burr Bit Set for Rotary Tools
$15 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $5 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1/8" diameter shanks, compatible with most rotary tools
- plastic storage box
Amazon · 3 days ago
Segway Ninebot S Smart Self-Balancing Electric Transporter
$367 at checkout $490
free shipping
It's the best price we could find by $123. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Proceed to checkout to see the discount.
- mobile app with anti-theft function, speed limit and adjustment, & vehicle self-diagnose
- dual 400W motors for a max speed of 10 mph
- weighs just 28 lbs. and supports up to 220 lbs.
- knee control bar for steering and easy lifting
- runs up to 13.7 miles on full charge
- climbs slopes up to 15°
- Model: N3M240
