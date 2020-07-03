New
Zizzo Liberte Folding Bike
$360
free shipping

It's $20 under a refurb bike directly from Zizzo. Buy Now at Costco

Features
  • aluminum alloy frame
  • quick release wheels
  • hollow crank with sealed water resistant bottom bracket
