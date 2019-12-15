Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 37 mins ago
Ziploc Twist 'n Loc 4-Count Mini Containers 6-Pack
$3
pick up at Walmart

In a possible price mistake, that's the lowest price we could find for this quantity by $15. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 4-ounce containers
  • dishwasher, microwave, and freezer safe
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
