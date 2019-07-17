Walmart offers the Zinus Kendra Upholstered Grand Wingback Full Platform Bed with Nailhead Detail in Sage Grey for $125.99 with free shipping. That's $33 under our March mention, $57 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 58.7" x 34.3" x 4.7"
Published 34 min ago
Amazon continues to offer the Zinus 10" Memory Foam Green Tea Full Mattress for $169.40 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now
- 2.5" memory foam
- 2" pressure-relieving comfort foam
- 5.5" airflow high-density base support foam
Walmart offers the Zinus Shalini Upholstered Diamond Stitched Queen Platform Bed in Dark Grey for $152.99 with free shipping. That's pennies under our expired mention from earlier today and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $72.) Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same
- measures 80.5" x 60" x 14"
- wood slat support
- eliminates need for box spring
- Model: FDPB-Q
Amazon offers the Zinus Omkaram Upholstered King Platform Bed in Navy for $136.96 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $77 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- This is temporarily out of stock, but can be ordered at this price for delivery when available
- measures 84" x 78" x 46.8"
- button accents
- wood slat support
Amazon offers the Zinus Omkaram Upholstered Queen Platform Bed in Navy for $199. Clip the $6.21 coupon on the page to drop it to $192.79. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $32. Buy Now
- button accents
- wood slat support
- Model: FUNP-Q
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Bristol 2-Door Console in Dark Oak for $30.27. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $71 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- two sliding doors
- measures 47.2" x 14.5" x 30"
Walmart offers the Mainstays Storage Cabinet in several colors (White Stipple pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now
- measures approximately 21" x 15" x 60"
- four doors, two adjustable shelves, and one fixed shelf
Amazon continues to take an extra 15% off its Amazon brand furniture via coupon code "PB15". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Home Depot takes up to 40% off select home furniture. Choose free in-store pickup where available, although some items receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Nine Stars Touchless 13.2-Gallon Trash Can in Grey or Black for $35 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same.
- motion sensor
- ring liner
- three C batteries required (not included)
- Model: DZT-50-9
