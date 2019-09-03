Walmart · 1 hr ago
Zinus Joseph Modern Studio 6" Platforma King Bed Frame
$81 $114
free shipping

Walmart offers the Zinus Joseph Modern Studio 6" Platforma King Bed Frame for $84.13 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $32.

Update: The price has dropped to $81.15. Buy Now

Tips
  • Amazon and Home Depot charge the same.
Features
  • 6" low profile clearance
  • steel frame with wood slats
  • Model: W-MBBF-6K
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 20 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Bed & Bath Walmart Zinus
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register