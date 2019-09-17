New
Walmart · 23 mins ago
Zinus Curtis Essential Upholstered King Platform Bed
$118 $174
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $14, although most stores charge around $150 or more. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 13" height
  • no box spring needed
  • wooden slats and center legs for support
  • Model: EFPB-K
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 23 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Home Furniture Walmart Zinus
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register