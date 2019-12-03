Open Offer in New Tab
Zinus BioFusion Memory Foam Hybrid Spring Mattress (Distressed Inventory)
$30
free shipping

Save on 6", 8", and 10" models at a fraction of the price of other retailers. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by Zinus via eBay.
  • These mattresses are "distressed inventory" and do not include a warranty. They are sold as is, and all sales are final.
  • As we understand it at DealNews, Distressed Inventory mattresses are heavily discounted, overstock mattresses that may have trouble decompressing properly due to being boxed in a warehouse for longer than anticipated. See retailer notes for tips on decompressing these mattresses.
Features
  • Twin from $29.97 (at least $80 low)
  • Full from $39.11 (at least $119 low)
  • Queen from $44.82 (at least $115 low)
  • King from $64.95 (at least $170 low)
  • Model: AZ-BFHM
