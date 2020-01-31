Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 53 mins ago
Zinus BioFusion 6" Memory Foam Hybrid Full Spring Mattress (Distressed Inventory)
$39 $78
free shipping

That's $106 less than what Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Zinus via eBay
  • Zinus manufacturer warranty does not apply.
  • As a 'distressed item', the overall performance and comfortability of the mattress may vary from item to item.
Features
  • 6" thickness
  • 75" X 54"
