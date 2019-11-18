Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 38 mins ago
Zinus 11" BioFusion Memory Foam Mattress (As-Is)
from $65
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $162 and a very low starting price for 11" mattresses in general. Shop Now at eBay

  • Full for $64.86.
  • Queen for $75.16.
  • King for $93.82.
  • Sold by Zinus via eBay.
  • Although they are new, these overstock items have been sitting in the warehouse long enough that they may have trouble decompressing to the intended height.
