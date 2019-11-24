Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Zinus 11" BioFusion Memory Foam King Mattress (As-Is)
$94 $235
free shipping

It's $275 under the lowest price we could find for a new, factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Zinus via eBay.
  • Although they are new, these overstock items have been sitting in the warehouse long enough that they may have trouble decompressing to the intended height.
  • Note this item is final salle and cannot be returned or exchanged.
Features
  • measures 80" x 76"
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Mattresses eBay Zinus
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register