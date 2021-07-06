Zimpli Kids Slime Baff at Flash PopUp: 25% off, from $14

exclusive
New
Flash PopUp · 31 mins ago
25% off, from $14
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Save 25% with coupon code "DEALNEWSSLIME" and turn your bath water into goo. Shop Now at Flash PopUp
Tips
- Pictured is the Zimpli Kids Slime Baff in Gunky Green for $13.50 after coupon ($4 off).
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 6 hrs ago
Heatoo 3-in-1 Diaper Backpack
$23 $47
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "30XU446R" to get it for half price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by HTJK Direct via Amazon.
Features
- diaper bag, crib, and changing station
- 18 different types of pockets
- 16 liter capacity
- pacifier pouch
- 900D Oxford cloth
- Model: H0001OM0801
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Baby Trend Nursery Center
$46 $80
free shipping
That's $34 off list, and a low by $16. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Tanzania at this price.
Features
- measures 28" x 40" x 31.5"
- removable full size bassinet
- diaper stacker
- mobile
- for kids under 35" tall and weighing less than 30-lbs.
- Model: PY81979
Amazon · 2 wks ago
528 Huggies Natural Care Sensitive Wipes
$10 via Sub & Save $15
free shipping w/ Prime
Clip the on-page coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save to get this price. It's $4 less than what you'd pay for a similar quantity at a local store. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Mama Bear 270-Count Diaper Pail Refills 8-Pack
$25 via Sub & Save $27
free shipping
Check out with Subscribe & Save to get these for $13 less than you'd pay for the Target brand. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- 2,160 total
- compatible with Diaper Genie disposal systems including Elite, Expressions, Essentials, Complete, and Mini pail
