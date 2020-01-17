Open Offer in New Tab
ZeroLemon · 10 mins ago
ZeroLemon 135W Extreme Charge Station
$60 $100
free shipping

ZeroLemon offers its ZeroLemon 135W Extreme Charge Station for $99.99. Coupon code "DN135W40" cuts it to $59.99. Plus, free shipping applies. Buy Now at ZeroLemon

Tips
  • Use code "DN135W40" to get this deal.
Features
  • Total 135W: USB-C PD 107W + USB-A 15W + Qi Wireless Charger 10W + Apple Watch Magnetic Charger 3W.
  • Fast charge for MacBook Pro, iPad and smartphones.
  • 6 Outputs: 2x PD-enabled USB-C ports, 2x USB-A ports, 2x wireless chargers
  • ZeroLemon allows you to charge six devices simultaneously.
  • Super-Fast Charging Capability: ZeroLemon can charge your MacBook Pro 15’’ at 87W at full speed, only taking 2 hours to charge from 0% to 100%.
  • Safe and Reliable Charging: The Extreme Charge Station is UL listed, RoHS, FCC, and CE certified.
  • The smart dual cooling fan system keeps the charger from overheating and overcharging.
  • Code "DN135W40"
  • Expires 1/17/2020
    Published 10 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
