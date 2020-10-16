New
UntilGone · 2 hrs ago
ZeroDark LED Roadside Flare Safety Puck
$10 $40
free shipping

After coupon code "991920-AFS", that's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at UntilGone

Features
  • nine lighting modes
  • includes three AAA batteries
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "991920-AFS"
  • Expires 10/16/2020
    Published 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Automotive UntilGone
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
ImPhlip
I have something similar and a tip I would suggest is after you install some fresh and better batteries use a thin sturdy piece of plastic between one of the battery connection so isn't drained when the time comes to use it.

The battery compartment at least for the ones I have has small screws.
2 hr 5 min ago