SideDeal · 32 mins ago
$19 $60
free shipping
That's the best price we could find by $4. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- Includes headlamp, flashlight, and lantern
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Whetstone LED Flashlight
$8.68 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- Requires 3 AAA batteries (not included)
- Model: 75-5426
Amazon · 2 days ago
Qwerrt Mini LED Blacklight Flashlight
$3.48 $12
free shipping
Apply coupon code "70UA9OJZ" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by KeQiao via Amazon.
- Ships from the seller and may take up to six weeks to arrive.
- IPX4 waterproof rating
- uses 3 AAA batteries
- 395nm wavelength
- pocket size
- 12 LEDs
- Model: T-6
Amazon · 19 hrs ago
Mefflypee 120W LED Garage Light 2-Pack
$19 $30
free shipping
Apply coupon code "4YV7AD3U" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Homelazy via Amazon.
- 6,500K color temperature
- 5 adjustable panels
- 12,000 lumens
- E26/E27 base
eBay · 1 mo ago
Stalwart 2-in-1 COB LED Telescoping Worklight Flashlight w/ Magnet
$5.99 $16
free shipping
That's $6 under the lowest shipped price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by www.5stardeal.com via eBay.
- 260 lumens (COB bulb on handle); 100 lumens (standard LED bulb on end)
- requires 4 AAA Batteries (not included)
- Model: M570005
SideDeal · 2 days ago
SolaRay Play Button Wireless Bluetooth Adapter
$9 $17
free shipping
It's a savings of $8 off list. Apply coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" for free shipping. Buy Now at SideDeal
- A 90-day warranty is included.
- Expect this item to arrive in 1 to 2 weeks.
- Bluetooth audio adapter converts older devices to wireless
- 3.5mm input for headphones and earbuds
- 33-foot wireless range
- multi-function media keys
- includes MicroUSB charge cord
SideDeal · 1 wk ago
Honeywell Wireless Motion Detector
$19 $37
free shipping
That's a savings of $18 off list price. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Get free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS".
- 40ft sensor range
- Model: RCA902N1004/N
SideDeal · 1 day ago
Twilight Magnetic 150-Lumen COB Worklight / Flashlight
$9 $19
free shipping
With free shipping via coupon code "DEALNEWSFS," it's a total savings of $19. Buy Now at SideDeal
- It requires 4 AAA batteries. It's unclear whether they are included.
- Expect this item to arrive in 1 to 2 weeks.
- wivels 250 degrees
- 16 COB LED work light provides 150 lumens of light
- 6 COB LED flashlight built into the head
- magnet mount
- measures about 5" x 2.25" x 2"
SideDeal · 2 days ago
Pursonic Bucket Style Luxury Towel Warmer
$119 $299
free shipping
It's the lowest price we could find by $51. Coupon code "DEALNEWSFS" yields free shipping. Buy Now at SideDeal
- Expect this item to arrive in 7 to 10 days.
- accommodates up to two 40" x 70" oversized bath towels, bathrobes, blankets, or PJ’s
- reaches high temperatures in 6 minutes and heats towels in 10 minutes
- automatic safety shutoff
- measures 14.8" x 14.4" x 20.3"
