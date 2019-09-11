Personalize your DealNews Experience
That is the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Best Buy via eBay offers the Insignia 1.7-Cubic Foot Compact Refrigerator in Black for $64.99 with free shipping. That's $35 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $5 less last month. Buy Now
Amazon offers the iDesign Gia Kitchen Sink Suction Holder for Sponges in Stainless Steel for $5.83 with free shipping for Prime members. That's a buck off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Jfjcprime via eBay offers the Apusafe Frigidaire WF3CB Puresource Replacement Filter for $11.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Panasonic 1.6-Cubic Foot Built-In / Countertop Microwave for $109.99. Coupon code "PANSINC" cuts it to $106.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $23. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
That's $54 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $54 for a similar kit. Buy Now
Generac Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Honeywell 11kW Air Cooled Home Standby Generator for $1,999. That's the lowest price we could find by $730.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,889. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $354. Buy Now
That's $254 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
That's $2 under our mention from last month, $12 off, and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Stepknow via Amazon offers its Aipaypal Car Doorstep for $13.99. Coupon code "83UF8V6U" drops the price to $9.79. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $4 off and essentially tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
