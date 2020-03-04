Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Zenvida Grill Top Pizza Oven
$85 $179
free shipping

That's $35 less than Amazon charges. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • sold by Wayfair via eBay
Features
  • Heat Resistant
  • Stainless Steel
  • ordierite ceramic stone includes a thermometer
  • 6.5" x 15.75" x 13.75"
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Kitchen eBay
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register