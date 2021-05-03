Zenni Prescription Eyeglasses at Zenni Optical: for $7
Zenni Optical · 1 hr ago
Zenni Prescription Eyeglasses
$6.95
free shipping w/ $20

There are over 50 styles to choose from — the frame, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection are all included in this price. Get free shipping on $20 or more with coupon code "FRESHBLOKZ20". (This code also takes 20% off Blokz lenses.) Buy Now at Zenni Optical

  • Pictured are the Adults' Hangtime 125116 Glasses in Blue for $6.95.
  • Code "FRESHBLOKZ20"
1 comment
hollywoodfrodo
You have to be picky about what you get in order to stay cheap, but I saw similar deal on here a few weeks ago and was able to get some great looking prescription sunglasses (single vision) with mirrored lenses for only $33 out the door. They arrived yesterday and are perfect! Make sure you have your sizes from the optician and buy glasses that are the right size for you!
March 30, 2021