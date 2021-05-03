Zenni Prescription Eyeglasses at Zenni Optical: for $7

New
Zenni Optical · 1 hr ago
$6.95
free shipping w/ $20
There are over 50 styles to choose from — the frame, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection are all included in this price. Get free shipping on $20 or more with coupon code "FRESHBLOKZ20". (This code also takes 20% off Blokz lenses.) Buy Now at Zenni Optical
- Pictured are the Adults' Hangtime 125116 Glasses in Blue for $6.95.
1 comment
hollywoodfrodo
You have to be picky about what you get in order to stay cheap, but I saw similar deal on here a few weeks ago and was able to get some great looking prescription sunglasses (single vision) with mirrored lenses for only $33 out the door. They arrived yesterday and are perfect! Make sure you have your sizes from the optician and buy glasses that are the right size for you!
