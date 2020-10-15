Apply coupon code "FLASH20" to save an extra 20% off orders of $35 or more. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
- Shipping adds $4.95.
That's the best price we could find by at least $45. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by World-of-Optics via eBay.
- Available in Polished Black.
- 54 mm lens socket width
- Model: OX3202-0254
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Foam gasket keeps dust at bay
- Anti-fog
- Screens out 99.9% of UVA and UVB rays.
- Corded earplug control system (earplugs sold separately)
That's a $15 savings off list price. Buy Now at EyeBuyDirect
- Available at this price in Silver with non-prescription clear 1.5 index lens.
- You can add a prescription or other lens customization for an additional fee.
Apply coupon code "YEAFUN50" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Tortoise.
- Sold by Yeahfun Direct via Amazon.
- durable TR90 frame
- reduces eye strain
Save on nearly 70 styles, starting at $6.95. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
- Use coupon code "FREESHIP60" to bag free shipping on orders of $60 or more.
Save on over 500 frames for the whole family. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
The price includes frame and basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection. Planning for add-ons like a higher prescription, bifocals, transition lenses? Code "FREESHIP60" snags free shipping on orders of $60 or more. Buy Now at Zenni Optical
- Available in four colors (Gold pictured).
- stainless steel frame
- 147mm frame width
- adjustable nose pads
- acetate temple arms
- Model: 418914
Freak people out in the dark with these next level guides! Shop Now at Zenni Optical
Sign In or Register