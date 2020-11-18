New
Zenni Optical · 50 mins ago
Zenni Optical Eyeglasses
from $11
$4.95 shipping

The more you spend, the more you save in this sale with code "BF2020". The lowest price single pair with basic prescription lenses start at just $11 (the code only applies to orders of more than $10), while the higher priced frames will run you about $37. Shop Now at Zenni Optical

  • 15% off orders of $10 or more
  • 20% off orders of $30 or more
  • 25% off orders of $75 or more
  • Pictured is style 2025835 for $11.01 + $4.95 shipping ($2 off)
  • Code "BF2020"
  • Expires 11/30/2020
