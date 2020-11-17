New
Zenni Optical · 25 mins ago
Zenni Optical Blokz Blue Light Glasses
20% off
free shipping w/ $20

Banish excess screen time headaches and take 20% off a range of blue-light filtering glasses via "FRESHBLOKZ20". Shop Now at Zenni Optical

Tips
  • 20% off applies to the lens upgrade only.
  • Shipping adds $4.95 but orders of $20 or more bag free shipping.
↑ less
COPY CODE
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "FRESHBLOKZ20"
  • Published 25 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Glasses & Contact Lenses Zenni Optical
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register