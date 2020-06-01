Zenni Optical · 55 mins ago
20% off
free shipping w/ $20
Give your eyes (and wallet) a break with 20% off these blue-light filtering glasses via coupon code "BLOKZ20". Shop Now at Zenni Optical
Tips
- 20% off applies to the lens upgrade only.
Details
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Amazon Echo Frames Eyeglasses w/ Alexa
$180
free shipping
Gear up like Tony Stark and let your glasses do more than your seeing! Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Select "Request an invitation" to begin purchase. You'll be asked about your smartphone, prescription, and preference of frame.
- They're currently not compatible w/ iOS phones.
Features
- compatible with most prescription lenses
- VIP filter
- in-built mic for commands
- notification filters
Hi Waldo · 1 wk ago
Waldo Contact Lenses Trial
free
$3 shipping
Get 10 pairs with 2- to 3-day delivery and pay nothing except shipping. (A box of 30 lenses usually costs $19.95, while this trial usually costs $2.95.) Shop Now at Hi Waldo
EyeBuyDirect · 1 wk ago
Ray-Ban and Oakley Frames at EyeBuyDirect
30% off
free shipping
Prices start at $94.50 after applying the coupon. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
Tips
- Apply coupon "30FLASH" to get this discount.
EyeBuyDirect · 1 mo ago
Ray-Ban and Oakley Frames at EyeBuyDirect
30% off
free shipping w/ $99
After the coupon, prices start at $94.50. Shop Now at EyeBuyDirect
Tips
- Get this discount via coupon code "30FLASH".
- Shipping adds $5.95, or get free shipping with $99 or more.
