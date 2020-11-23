Coupon code "BF2020" bags the discounts below. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
- 15% off orders of $10 or more.
- 20% off orders of $30 or more.
- 25% off orders of $75 or more.
It's the lowest shipped price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Foam gasket keeps dust at bay
- Anti-fog
- Screens out 99.9% of UVA and UVB rays.
- Corded earplug control system (earplugs sold separately)
At a fraction of the cost of most glasses, it's an inexpensive way to add a bright or interesting frame to your glasses rotation. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
With 26 styles to choose from, and frame, basic prescription lenses, anti-scratch coating, and UV protection all included in the price, stock up for a new look anytime you fancy! Buy Now at Zenni Optical
- Shipping adds $4.95.
- If you're stocking up or adding extras, coupon code "BF2020" takes 15% off orders of $10 or more, 20% off $30 or more, and 25% off $75 or more.
- Pictured are the Men's Rectangle 125815 Glasses in Brown.
Save 33% off list price. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- 99.99% UVA and UVB light absorption
- lower protection rim
- anti-fog/anti-scratch coated polycarbonate lens
Select a frame from $6.95 and lens tint from $4.95, then apply code "BF2020" to get a pair of prescription sunglasses starting at $10. (Other upgrade options are available as well.) Shop Now at Zenni Optical
- The code takes 15% off $10, 20% off $30, or 25% off $75 or more.
- Pictured are the Aviator Glasses 419014 with Gradient Amber Tint for $12.67 after code ($2 off).
- Shipping adds $4.95.
Apply coupon code "BF2020" to save on several styles and colors of prescription safety glasses from Zenni Optical. Buy Now at Zenni Optical
The more you spend, the more you save in this sale with code "BF2020". The lowest price single pair with basic prescription lenses start at just $11 (the code only applies to orders of more than $10), while the higher priced frames will run you about $37. Shop Now at Zenni Optical
- 15% off orders of $10 or more
- 20% off orders of $30 or more
- 25% off orders of $75 or more
- Pictured is style 2025835 for $11.01 + $4.95 shipping ($2 off)
Banish excess screen time headaches and take 20% off a range of blue-light filtering glasses via "FRESHBLOKZ20". Shop Now at Zenni Optical
- 20% off applies to the lens upgrade only.
- Shipping adds $4.95 but orders of $20 or more bag free shipping.
Sign In or Register