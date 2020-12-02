New
StackSocial · 31 mins ago
$72 $90
$3 shipping
Apply coupon code "DN20" for a savings of $67. Buy Now at StackSocial
Features
- chef, santoku, utility, & paring knives
- high-carbon Japanese steel
- non-stick ceramic coating
- knife sharpener included
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Smith & Wesson Self Defense Tactical Penlight
$10 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- includes two AAA batteries
- Model: 110250
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Smith & Wesson 8" Throwing Knife 3-Pack
$13 $28
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- nylon belt sheath
- Model: SWTK8BCP
Amazon · 1 mo ago
StatGear Pocket Samurai Folding Knife
$15 $20
free shipping w/ Prime
It's $5 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In several colors (Red pictured)
Features
- 440C stainless steel Tanto blade
- stainless steel removable pocket clip
- made from high quality aircraft aluminum
- Model: STAT106
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 day ago
SOG Baton Q2 EDC Knife / Pen Light Multitool
$23 $50
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Features
- LED flashlight
- pocket knife
- slotted screwdriver
- bottle opener
- Model: ID1011-CP
StackSocial · 1 yr ago
The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle
$17 $29
Online courses
StackSocial offers the The Complete Learn to Code Master Class Bonus Bundle for $29. Apply coupon code "DN40" to drop that to $17.40. That's $103 under the lowest price we could find for these courses sold separately elsewhere. Buy Now at StackSocial
Features
- Classes for Google Go, JavaScript, Python, C++, Java, PHP & MySQL, C# 7 & .NET Core 2.0, Rust, GIT, Perl, and Ruby
StackSocial · 1 yr ago
CuriosityStream 2-Year Subscription
$30
That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $7 less a month ago.
StackSocial offers a CuriosityStream 2-Year Subscription for $29.99. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $7 less a month ago. (A 1-year subscription is normally $20.) It includes unlimited content streaming every month.
New
StackSocial · 44 mins ago
The 2021 Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle
$25 $35
Use coupon code "DN30" for an extra savings of $10. Buy Now at StackSocial
Features
- 6 courses
- 42 hours of prep content
StackSocial · 1 yr ago
The CompTIA Certification Prep Bundle
$35
Apply code "DN40" to save. It's the best deal we could find by $173
StackSocial offers the CompTIA Certification Prep Bundle for $59. Coupon code "DN40" cuts that to $35.40. That's $173 less than the lowest price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere. It includes:
- CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA Network+ N10-007 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ 220-902 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ 220-901 Complete Video Course
- CompTIA A+ Troubleshooting Techniques LiveLessons
Sign In or Register