Jomashop · 2 hrs ago
Zenith Chronomaster El Primero Legend of Cohiba Men's Watch
$6,495 $17,900
free shipping

Jomashop offers the Zenith Men's Chronomaster El Primero Legend of Cohiba Watch for $9,495. Coupon code "EXBDZE" cuts the price to $6,495. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $2,905. Buy Now

Features
  • 18K rose gold case and bezel
  • brown alligator leather strap
  • tachymeter markings
  • date display
  • 3 sub-dials
  • Zenith calibre El Primero 400 automatic movement with 50-hour power reserve
  • water-resistant up to 330 feet
  • Model: 18.2041.400/76.C795
  • Code "EXBDZE"
  • Expires 9/3/2019
