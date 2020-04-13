Open Offer in New Tab
Zenmate
ZenMate VPN 1-Year Subscription + 6 Extra Months
$2.22 per month

ZenMate offers its ZenMate VPN 1-Year Subscription plus 6 extra months for $2.22/month. (Billed $39.96 for the first 18 months and yearly thereafter.) Shop Now at Zenmate

Features
  • unlimited devices
  • 100% no logs policy
  • servers in 74+ countries
  • unlimited bandwidth and server switches
Details
