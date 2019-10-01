Banggood · 38 mins ago
ZeBlaze Thor 5 GPS 4G LTE Smartwatch
$134 $153
$3 shipping

That's $19 off and the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now

Tips
  • Use code "BGTHOR5WK" to get this discount.
Features
  • 1.39" AMOLED screen
  • 8MP front camera
  • 2GB RAM & 16GB internal storage
  • activity tracker w/ heart-rate monitor
↑ less
Buy from Banggood
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BGTHOR5WK"
  • Expires 10/1/2019
    Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Smart Watches Banggood
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register