Save extra on already discounted vinyl soundtracks with coupon code "VINYL20". Discounted titles include Doom Original Game Soundtrack, Mondo Thor Ragnarok Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, Music from Star Trek, and more. Shop Now at Zavvi
- Shipping starts at $4.99.
That's a $31 savings for Prime members (leaving you with plenty of spending money to take to Bandcamp on their no-fee Fridays). Buy Now at Amazon
- Non-members get 3 months for this price.
- After the initial offer period is up, Prime members pay $7.99 per month, and non-members pay $9.99 a month. (Be sure to cancel your subscription in time if you want to avoid it automatically rolling over.)
- For new subscribers only.
- includes online and offline access to millions of songs and podcasts
Save on guitars, amps, pedals, cases, and more, with beginner Epiphone guitar packs starting from $149.99, Grateful Dead ukuleles for $59.99, and Martin dreadnought acoustics from $1,749.99. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
That's an exclusive color and $125 less than you'd pay for any other Player Strat elsewhere. Buy Now at Adorama
- Available in Lake Placid Blue.
- maple fretboard
- Player Series pickups
- 2-point tremolo bridge
- bridge pickup tone control
- Model: 0144570502
That's $125 less than you'd pay for any other Player Tele elsewhere. Buy Now at Adorama
- Available in Lake Placid Blue (exclusive color).
- Player Series pickups
- string-through body
- block steel saddles
- modern C neck & maple fretboard
Taking into account the usual cost of shipping, that's a savings of $20. Buy Now at Zavvi
- Coupon code "NEWC10" bags free shipping.
- It's released on 30 December but can be ordered now.
- Activate thunder sound FX with the push of a button
- Model: E9967
Sign In or Register