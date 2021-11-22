Coupon code "LEGO15" yields savings on over 20 building kits, including Star Wars, Harry Potter, Technic, and more. Shop Now at Zavvi
- Pictured is the LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker Building Kit for $135.99 after coupon (low by $12).
Save on a range of toys and games, with mini-drones starting at $20; jigsaw puzzles from $8; and remote control cars from $34. Shop Now at Amazon
Take up to 40% off these sets, putting them at or near all-time price lows. Shop Now at Best Buy
- LEGO Star Wars Scout Trooper Helmet for $39.99 (pictured, $10 off)
It's a savings of $500 off list, $100 under our mention from 5 days ago, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- speeds up to 19.8mph
- ride up to 38-minutes on single charge
- 400W brushless motor
- front & rear hydraulics
It's a savings of $60 off list, the lowest price we could find by $18, and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Macy's
- NOT for children under 3 years (choking hazard)
- requires 6 "AA" 1.5V batteries (not included)
- locomotive: 14.5" x 4.5" x 6.5"
- passenger car: 11" x 3.25" x 5"
- caboose: 11" x 4" x 5.75"
- box car: 11" x 3.25" x 5"
- 18 feet of track
Save on apparel, gifts, accessories, and more. Check out the coupon deals below for more discounts. Shop Now at Zavvi
- 35% off gaming apparel via coupon code "GAME35"
- extra 30% off gaming collectables via coupon code "GAME30"
- extra 15% off gaming gifts via "GIFT15"
- gaming Christmas sweatshirts for $20 via "GAMING"
- gaming Pop Vinyls: 2 for $18 (discount applies in cart)
- Pictured is the Paladone PlayStation Watch for $24.99 ($3 off).
Shop a huge selection of Christmas sweaters featuring the likes of The Dude, Darth Vader, Jaws, Mickey Mouse, Olaf, Groot, Marvin the Martian, and many more. Add 2 to your cart to get them for $15 each (which is basically getting 2 for the price of 1). Buy Now at Zavvi
- Shipping adds $4.99.
Get those stockings stuffed and save while you're at it! Shop a selection of toys, games, puzzles, coasters, bath fizzers, coffee mugs, magnets, and more. Add 3 to your cart to get them for a total of $22, making them just under $8 each. Buy Now at Zavvi
- Shipping adds $4.99.
Save on a selection of over 100 titles. To get this deal, add four to your cart and proceed to checkout. That's a savings of $80. Buy Now at Zavvi
- Pictured is the Marvel Comics Peter Parker The Spectacular Spider-man Trade Paperback, Vol 02: Most Wanted.
Sign In or Register