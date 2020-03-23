Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best price we could find by $65. Buy Now at Stonewall Kitchen
Get a big discount on your choice of coffee maker and beverages when you enroll in auto-delivery. Plus, you'll get free shipping on the first four orders and all future orders valued over $29. Shop Now at Keurig
That's the best price we could find by $38, although most sellers charge $160 or more. Buy Now at Macy's
While you're social distancing, brush up on your cooking skills with the help of some small appliances. See what the hype is about air fryers, or practice your smoothie recipes with a new blender. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on hand mixers, toasters, coffee makers, blenders and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on dish soap, cleansing spray, candles, hand soap, gift baskets, kitchen tools, food, and small appliances. Deals start at $1.50. Shop Now at Stonewall Kitchen
