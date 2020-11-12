New
Zales · 51 mins ago
$30 $119
free shipping
Shop necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets priced at 75% off. Buy Now at Zales
Details
Comments
-
Published 51 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Amazon · 5 days ago
Yiyifu Pendant Cross Necklace
from $10
free shipping w/ Prime
Apply coupon code "ECSFLFY3" for a savings of at least $10, a discount of 50%. Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in several colors (Silver pictured).
- Sold by Silver deer via Amazon.
Features
- pendant is 53mm long and 30mm wide
- approximately 21.6" chain length
- stainless steel construction
eBay · 4 wks ago
Pompeii3 Jewelry at eBay
up to 80% off
free shipping
Save on over 40,000 items including chains from $66, stud earrings from $76, wedding bands from $81, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Win Pearl · 1 day ago
15mm Natural Tiger Eye Elastic Bracelet
$12 $20
free shipping
Apply coupon code "dealnews40" save $18 off the list price. Buy Now at Win Pearl
Features
- measures 7" in length
- stretchable
- 14.5mm tiger eye beads
- Model: br-te1
exclusive
Szul · 1 wk ago
Szul 1.5-tcw Diamond Solitaire Earrings
$988 $2,249
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
Save $4,011 off list price. Buy Now at Szul
Features
- 14K white gold setting
