New
Zales · 50 mins ago
Extra 20% off
free shipping w/ $149
Save on rings, bracelets, necklaces, and more. Shop Now at Zales
Tips
- Shipping adds $6.95 or get free shipping on orders of $149 or more.
- Pictured is the 1/4-TCW Diamond Frame Stud Earrings in 10K White Gold for $328.30. It drops to $263 after savings ($206 off).
Details
Comments
-
Published 50 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Szul · 4 hrs ago
Szul End Of Year Clearance Sale
up to 90% off
free shipping
Save on all the sparkly things for the new year. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the Szul 0.50 tcw Diamond Solitaire Ring in 14K Yellow Gold for $499 ($650 off).
Blue Nile · 2 days ago
Blue Nile Fine Jewelry Clearance
up to 50% off
free shipping
Save big on over 70 bracelets, rings, earrings, and more. Shop Now at Blue Nile
Tips
- Pictured is the Zac Posen East-West Simple Halo Diamond Engagement Ring for $660. ($160 off)
Amazon · 2 wks ago
CO-Z 2-Liter Professional Ultrasonic Cleaner
$56 $80
free shipping
Apply coupon code "COZDUC2L" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Banyan Imports via Amazon.
Features
- digital display
- made of stainless steel
- 68-175°F cleaning temperature
- Model: DUC-1002-00
Szul · 1 mo ago
Szul Black Friday Deals
75% to 95% off
free shipping
Save on rings, necklaces, bracelets, and more with prices from $11. Shop Now at Szul
Tips
- Pictured is the 5x3mm Tanzanite and Diamond Twist Ring in 10K rose gold for $349 (low by $18).
Zales · 1 mo ago
Zales Stocking Stuffers
$30 $119
free shipping
Shop necklaces, rings, earrings, and bracelets priced at 75% off. Buy Now at Zales
Sign In or Register