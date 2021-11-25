New
Zales · 7 mins ago
30% to 50% off
free shipping
Need a gift for that someone special in your life? Save on rings, necklaces, earrings, and more with up to 50% in savings. Shop Now at Zales
Details
Comments
-
Published 7 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Related Offers
Blue Nile · 3 days ago
Blue Nile Black Friday Sale
50% off
free shipping
Use coupon code "FRIDAY21" to take half off over 100 rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets, and more. Shop Now at Blue Nile
Tips
- Pictured is the French Pave Sapphire and Diamond Wedding Ring in 14k White Gold for $495 after coupon ($495 off)
Zales · 1 wk ago
Composite Diamond Accent Ring
$30 $59
free shipping
It's $29 under list price. Buy Now at Zales
Tips
- Available in size 7 only.
Features
- crafted in sterling silver
Kay Jewelers · 1 wk ago
Kay Lab-Created White Sapphire Bar Necklace Sterling Silver
$30 $100
pickup
That's $70 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Kay Jewelers
Tips
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $9.95.
Features
- 18" rope chain
exclusive
Szul · 5 days ago
Szul 1/1/4-TCW Diamond Halo Earrings
$937 $1,199
free shipping
A DealNews exclusive!
With a savings $1,062 off the list price, what a gift to give this Christmas. Buy Now at Szul
Features
- 14K white gold
- J-K-L color
- I2-I3 clarity
- Model: ERF54021
Sign In or Register