$150 $300
free shipping
Alltech Wholesale via eBay offers the ZTE Blade Max 2S 32GB Android Smartphone for Sprint for $149.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
- 6" 2160x1080 touchscreen
- MSM 8940 Snapdragon 435 1.4GHz 8-core processor
- 2GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: ZTE6410
Details
eBay · 20 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
from $187 $850
free shipping
Tekreplay via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 Active 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in Gray or Gold for $183.97 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay sellers, that's the lowest price we could find for a refurb by $101.
Update: Gold is now $186.97, and Gray is now $188.97. Shop Now
Tips
- A 60-day warranty is included, but it's unclear who backs it.
Features
- 5.8" 2960x1440 touchscreen with Gorilla Glass 5
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- Qualcomm MSM8998 Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 12MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Model: SM-G982
eBay · 1 mo ago
Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone
$200 $720
free shipping
Cellfeee via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $199.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from nearly two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's also the lowest price we could find by $19). Buy Now
Tips
- No warranty information is provided. These units have burn-in but are otherwise fully functional.
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 8-core processor
- 5.8" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM & 64GB internal storage
- 12MP rear and 8MP front cameras & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
Google · 4 wks ago
Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone
$99 w/ Google Fi
free shipping
With activation of a Google Fi wireless service plan, Google offers the Motorola Moto G6 5.7" 32GB Android Smartphone in Black or Blush for $99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our January mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's also the best deal we could find for an unlocked model by $51). Buy Now
Tips
- Project Fi starts at $20/month and can be cancelled at any time
- Limit 1 per person for individual plans or limit one per group plan member for group plans
Features
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 1.8GHz 8-core processor
- 5.7" 2160x1080 touchscreen LCD
- 3GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12MP and 5MP dual rear cameras & 8MP front camera with LED flash
- Android 8.0 OS (Oreo)
eBay · 4 hrs ago
Samsung Unlocked Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Android Phone
$500
free shipping
Never-MSRP via eBay offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Dual SIM Android Smartphone in several colors (Midnight Black pictured) for $499.99 with free shipping. That's $125 under our March mention and the lowest price we've seen by far. (It's the best deal we could find now by $60.) Buy Now
Features
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- hybrid dual sim
- Android 8.1 Oreo
eBay · 1 mo ago
Superdry Men's Coats
from $38
free shipping
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Tips
- Stock is limited in select styles
eBay · 6 hrs ago
adidas Men's N-5923 Shoes
$26 $90
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers the adidas Men's N-5923 Shoes in several colors (Black/White pictured) for $34.99. In cart, that price drops to $26.24. With free shipping, that's $4 under our March mention and is the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Features
- Available in select sizes from 7 to 13
eBay · 1 mo ago
Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots
$42 $140
free shipping
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
Features
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
eBay · 2 days ago
adidas Men's Munchen Super SPZL Shoes
$27 $110
free shipping
adidas via eBay offers its adidas Men's Munchen Super SPZL Shoes in Collegiate Royal/Off White for $35.99. In-cart, they drop to $26.99. With free shipping, that's $2 under our mention from last week and savings of $83 off the list price. They're available in sizes from 7.5 to 11.5. Buy Now
