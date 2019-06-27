eBay · 1 hr ago
ZTE Blade Max 2S 32GB Android Smartphone for Sprint
$150 $300
free shipping
Alltech Wholesale via eBay offers the ZTE Blade Max 2S 32GB Android Smartphone for Sprint for $149.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
Features
  • 6" 2160x1080 touchscreen
  • MSM 8940 Snapdragon 435 1.4GHz 8-core processor
  • 2GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
  • 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera
  • Android 8.1 (Oreo)
  • Model: ZTE6410
