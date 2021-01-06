New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
$6 $23
$1 shipping
It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- 120° sensing angle
- up to 26ft range
Details
Published 1 hr ago
Amazon · 20 hrs ago
HBN LED Smart Outdoor Patio Lights
$33 $60
free shipping
Clip the 10% coupon and apply code "UVRKXN7N" to save $27. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Official HBN via Amazon.
Features
- RGB and White color
- 24-foot string with 12 lights
- compatible with Alexa and Google devices
- IP65 waterproof rating
- includes eyelets for hanging
Amazon · 1 wk ago
BlissLights Sky Lite Laser Galaxy Projector
$50 $60
free shipping
Save $10 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- In Green at this price.
- Sold by BlissLights via Amazon.
Features
- multiple brightness settings and light effects
- moving stars and nebula cloud
- 6 hour timer
- tilting base
- Model: 900-00027_A
Amazon · 4 days ago
Modern 100-Foot 5050 RGB LED Strip Lights
$34 $46
free shipping
Clip the 6% off coupon and apply code "19T1NLOZ" for a savings of $11. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Lfxbb via Amazon.
Features
- control via app
- cut-to-size points every 4"
- self-adhesive tape backing
- dimmable
- 28 lighting modes
- 4 25-foot strips
- Model: C-50
Ace Hardware · 2 wks ago
Celebrations 11.5ft. 48-LED Cool White Christmas Lights
$4 $10
curbside pickup
That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at Ace Hardware
Tips
- Opt for curbside pickup to avoid shipping charges, which vary by ZIP. (Ace Rewards members also get free shipping with orders of $50 or more. It's free to join.)
13 Deals · 1 mo ago
Polar Fleece Men's Gloves 3-Pack
$6 $18
free shipping
If that's not enough, you can also get 6 pairs for $10. Buy Now at 13 Deals
