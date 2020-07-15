New
Ends Today
13 Deals · 1 hr ago
$6 $23
$1 shipping
It's $16 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Features
- 120° sensing angle
- up to 26ft range
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 18 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Woot! An Amazon Company · 1 day ago
Bell & Howell Tac Bat Defender High Performance LED Flashlight 2-Pack
$20
free shipping w/ Prime
It's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Tips
- Available in several colors (Black pictured).
Features
- can be seen up to 4 nautical miles away
- works as both a flashlight and self-defensive weapon
- strobe defense mode
- extends up to 12"
- requires 3 AA batteries (not included)
Amazon · 4 days ago
Cesailt 60W Garage Light 2-Pack
$21 $30
free shipping
Save 30% by using coupon code "8DBK8MZR". Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Cesailt via Amazon.
Features
- 90° adjustable panels
- 6,500K daylight white
- 6,000 lumen output
TomTop · 1 wk ago
Tomshine Solar Powered Energy LED Light
$17 $23
free shipping
It's $7 under list price. Buy Now at TomTop
Tips
- This item ships from China and may take up to three weeks to arrive.
Features
- 0.065W
- IP44 water resistance
- built-in 600mAh rechargeable battery
- Warm White light
- 180° beam angle
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Mopzlink 60W 6000 Lumens LED Garage Ceiling Light
$18 $28
free shipping
Apply coupon code "35VSR1HC" to save. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Kpbot via Amazon.
Features
- 6,000-lumen
- 3 adjustable panels
- up to 50,000-hour lifespan
- 6,000K daylight
13 Deals · 2 days ago
Magnetic 3 LED Flash Light
$5 $16
$1 shipping
It's $11 under list price. Buy Now at 13 Deals
Tips
- If you're ordering six or more, shipping is free.
Features
- flexible neck
- magnetic tool (includes four batteries)
- extends from 6.5" to 21.5"
Sign In or Register