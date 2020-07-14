New
Ends Today
That Daily Deal · 1 hr ago
$6 $15
$1 shipping
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 120° sensing angle
- up to 26ft range
Details
Comments
-
Expires in 18 hr
Published 1 hr ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
IKEA · 1 mo ago
IKEA Summer Sale
up to 20% off
pickup
Save on lamps from $25, cabinets from $28, and furniture from $40. Shop Now at IKEA
Tips
- Availability is limited by ZIP code.
- Pickup in store to save on delivery fees.
UntilGone · 1 mo ago
Honeycomb LED Touch Wall Lights 5-Pack
$30 $80
free shipping
Use coupon code "011HCMB" to drop the price to $29.99, a total savings of $50 off list. Buy Now at UntilGone
Features
- modular w/ magnetic edges
Amazon · 6 days ago
TaoTronics LED Dimmable Table Lamp
$28 $40
free shipping
Apply coupon code "ARKZ62D3" to save $12. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Available in Grey.
- Sold by Sunvalley Brands via Amazon.
Features
- adjustable brightness
- USB charging port
- RGB color light
- Model: TT-DL015
Amazon · 18 hrs ago
Designers Fountain Address Light
$20 $35
free shipping w/ Prime
That's the best deal we could find by $6. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- includes numbers 0 to 9 (three of each)
- two 14V lamps
- Model: 31310BK
That Daily Deal · 1 day ago
Magna Screen Magnetic Screen Door
$8 $30
$1 shipping
It's $5 under what you would pay at Target. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- uses high powered magnets to open and close door
- includes two 83" x 19.5" magna screen panels
That Daily Deal · 1 mo ago
Vaughan Cable / Extension Cord Management Clamps 2-Pack
$4 $10
$1 shipping
That's $6 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Tips
- Shipping adds $1.49, although orders of 6 or more bag free shipping.
Features
- built-in lanyard
- holds bundles up to 2" diameter
That Daily Deal · 4 wks ago
Awkward Silence Adult Party Game
$10 $18
free shipping
It's $8 under list price. Buy Now at That Daily Deal
Features
- 52 awkward cards
- 52 VERY awkward cards
- pointer
- instructions
