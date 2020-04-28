Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Your Zone Modern Desk with Wood Slab
$66 $81
pickup

No, it is not a tall park bench, it is a desk! This unique desk is the best price we could find by $56. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Available in Black.
  • Opt for store pickup to dodge the $49.97 freight delivery fee.
  • wood grain accents
  • steel frame construction
  • measures 42.1" x 23.6" x 47.2"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
