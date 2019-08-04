- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Your Zone Cabana Stripe 84" Curtain Panel 2-Pack in Mint for $2. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $4 under our April mention, $4 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.99 before and $6.49 after coupon. Buy Now
Dell via Rakuten offers the Philips Hue Play White & Color Smart Light Bar 2-Pack for $129.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $103.99. With free shipping, that's the best deal we could find by $25. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Superior Elegant Viking 8x10-Foot Area Rug in Ivory for $68.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $67. Buy Now
CGN Direct Sales via Amazon offers the CGN 2-Piece Garden Solar Bubble Lights for $23.99. Coupon code "CGNLIGHT" drops the price to $17.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw them for $4 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Your Zone Flip Chair in Silver, Blue Sapphire, Brown, or Rich Black for $89. Opt for in-store pickup to drop these styles to $86.54. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
