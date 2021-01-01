New
Enjoy free (with ads) movies and documentaries, with something for everyone's taste including movies starring Chuck Norris, Cher, Nicholas Cage, a Stan Lee documentary, a Noam Chomsky film, several movies for kids, and more. Shop Now at YouTube
Netflix
Netflix TV Shows and Movies
free w/o subscription
Enjoy 9 of Netflix's most popular shows and movies for absolutely free. Shop Now at Netflix
Features
- choose from Stranger Things, Murder Mystery, Elite, Boss Baby: Back in Business, Bird Box, When They See Us, Love is Blind, The Two Popes, Our Planet, and Grace and Frankie
Spotify
Spotify Premium + Hulu + Showtime
1-month free, then $5/month for students
For students only, get all three services for one very low monthly price. The non-student plan for Spotify Premium alone is usually $10/month. Shop Now at Spotify
Tips
- Available only to students at an accredited higher education institution.
- The free month is only available to higher education students who haven't already tried Premium.
Features
- Spotify Premium (music ad-free, play anywhere - even offline, & on-demand playback)
- Hulu (ad-supported)
- Showtime streaming service
Amazon
Amazon Prime Video Member Deals
Up to 50% off movies
Prime members save on movies across all genres with rentals starting at $2. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- action and adventure
- TV deals
- holiday deals
- comedies
- drama
- new releases
Amazon
"Cast Iron Cookbook" Kindle eBook
Free
That's a $4 savings. Shop Now at Amazon
Features
- by Louise Davidson
- 150 pages
