You Are Being Followed for PlayStation VR for free
PlayStation Store
You Are Being Followed for PlayStation VR
free
Developed by students at Abertay University and based around a BAFTA Young Game Designer Award-winning concept, this short VR game explores the perspective of a visually-impaired woman, Emma, and her aging guide dog. Shop Now at PlayStation Store

  • VR headset required
  • PS Camera required
