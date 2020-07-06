New
GameStop · 1 hr ago
YoK PlayStation Classic Wireless Controller
$3 $6
pickup

That's the best price we could find by $7. Buy Now at GameStop

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee.
  • 2.4GHz wireless receiver
  • plug and play connection
  • requires two AA batteries (not included)
