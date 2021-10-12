Yitahome · 26 mins ago
$80 $200
free shipping
Apply coupon code "gcyitahome4" for a savings of $120. Buy Now at Yitahome
Features
- 5 multi-directional casters
- maximum capacity of 350-lbs.
- adjustable recliner
Details
eBay · 1 wk ago
Herman Miller Outlet at eBay
up to 50% off
free shipping
That beats last week's mention, with over 130 luxe office chairs now with up to 50% off. This brand is renowned for having long-lasting, comfortable chairs that support correct posture, so they are worth the price tag (especially if discounted heavily due to open-box or slight use). Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Design Within Reach Outlet via eBay.
- Note that these items are final sale, and come without a warranty.
- Pictured is the used Herman Miller Setu Multipurpose Chair for $452 (low by $193 for new model).
Costway · 3 wks ago
Costway 50/50 Clear-Out Clearance
up to 50% off
free shipping
Costway drops discounts on over 75 fitness and office items. Apply the coupon codes noted on the product pages to get these deals. Shop Now at Costway
Amazon · 2 wks ago
AmazonBasics Multi-Purpose Drafting Spa Bar Stool w/ Wheels
$31 $50
free shipping
It's a savings of $19 off list. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Note that although it is temporarily out of stock, it can still be ordered at this price for delivery when available.
Features
- adjustable seat height (from 19.88" to 24.92")
- 360-degree swivel
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- Model: GF-60119
eBay · 1 mo ago
Open-Box Herman Miller Aeron Fully Loaded Office Chair
$629 $979
free shipping
That's $350 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Madison Seating via eBay.
- A 10-year Madison Seating warranty applies.
Features
- adjustable lumbar control; height; tension
- rear tilt locks
