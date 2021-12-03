yesoulfitness.com · 1 hr ago
$369 $449
free shipping
Coupon code "DEAL80" takes an extra $80 off for a low by $10. Buy Now at yesoulfitness.com
Tips
- In Black or White.
Features
- 30-day Yesoul Sports App free trial
- adjustable seat and handlebars
- heart rate monitoring armband
- 100-gear magnetic resistance
- 265-lb. weight capacity
- water bottle holder
- leveling feet
- Model: S3
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Amazon · 1 day ago
Hitosport Stationary Exercise Bike
From $133
free shipping
Save at least $57 when you apply code "J757Z5ZR". Shop Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Hito via Amazon.
- Several colors available (Red pictured).
Features
- silent belt drive
- LCD monitor
- padded seat
- adjustable
Amazon · 2 days ago
Pyhigh Stationary Exercise Bike
$192 $290
free shipping
Clip the on-page coupon and apply code "209MP451" to take $98 off. Buy Now at Amazon
Tips
- Sold by Pyhigh Fitness via Amazon.
Features
- adjustable seat height, handlebars, and saddle
- device and water bottle holders
- transport wheels
- 35-lb. flywheel
- LCD monitor
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Exercise Bike
$126 $200
free shipping
It's $9 under our October mention and one of the lowest prices we've seen for a folding magnetic upright exercise bike. It's $17 under what you would pay at Walmart. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- LCD display
- supports up to 300-lbs.
- 8 magnetic tension levels
- measures 31” L x 19” W x 46” H assembled
- Model: 1200
Amazon · 4 wks ago
Marcy Foldable Upright Exercise Bike
$117 $200
free shipping
That's $12 under our December mention, and a low by $3, although most stores charge $170 to $200 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Features
- adjustable resistance
- foldable
- LCD panel shows speed, distance, time, and calories burned
- Model: NS-652
Sign In or Register