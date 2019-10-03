Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
It's $15 off and the best price we've seen for an electric desk converter. Buy Now at Rakuten
Amazon offers the Flash Furniture Clifton Computer Desk in Black for $50.82 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $31.
Update: The price has increased slightly to $51.81. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $13 under our April mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $17.) Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers the Rivet Modern Computer Desk for $148.99 with free shipping. That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $33 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $3 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's a savings of $193 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $63. Buy Now at Rakuten
Sign In or Register