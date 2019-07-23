exclusive
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Yescom Portable Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Chair
$62 $300
A DealNews exclusive!

YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Portable Personal Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Large Chair for $76.99. Coupon code "DNYES20" melts that down to $61.59. With free shipping, that's $7 under our March mention and the best price we've seen in any color. (It's also the lowest price today by $40 outside other Yescom storefronts). Deal ends July 22. Buy Now

  • Plus, you'll bag $3.66 in Rakuten points through July 21.
  • 2-liter steam-pot capacity with digital display
  • 2 zippered hand holes
  • 9 temperature settings and 6 timer settings
  • 220-lb capacity foldable chair
  • waterproof cover
  • Model: 12PSN001-STM-02
  • Code "DNYES20"
  • Expires 7/23/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
