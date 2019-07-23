YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Portable Personal Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Large Chair for $76.99. Coupon code "DNYES20" melts that down to $61.59. With free shipping, that's $7 under our March mention and the best price we've seen in any color. (It's also the lowest price today by $40 outside other Yescom storefronts). Deal ends July 22. Buy Now
- Plus, you'll bag $3.66 in Rakuten points through July 21.
- 2-liter steam-pot capacity with digital display
- 2 zippered hand holes
- 9 temperature settings and 6 timer settings
- 220-lb capacity foldable chair
- waterproof cover
- Model: 12PSN001-STM-02
AlphabetDeal offers the Colgate Premier Extra Clean Toothbrush 18-Pack for $10.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWS" cuts that to $9.34. With free shipping, that's tied with our October mention, $51 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- bi-level bristles
- assorted colors
- Model: 13187-0001
Amazon offers the Vktech CPAP Cleaner & Sanitizer for $39.99. Clip the 10% coupon on the product page to cut the price to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago at $4 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- one-button control
- 50,000 hour lifetime
- portable
LiuYX via Amazon offers its LiuYX Cervical Neck and Shoulder Pillow for $15.99. Coupon code "8DU6S7CL" cuts that to $9.59. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- purportedly promotes natural traction for the neck & shoulder
- purportedly promotes proper cervical spinal alignment
Amazon takes up to 40% off a selection of its Revly, Solimo, and Amazon Elements vitamins and supplements. Plus, take an extra 5% off when checking out with Subscribe & Save. Even better, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Fashion Group via Rakuten offers the Sperry Men's Oak Island Polarized Browline Aviator Sunglasses in several colors (Navy Horn pictured) for $20. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $16. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $44, although most retailers charge around $99. Buy Now
- polarized
- 100% UV protection
- includes storage pouch and cleaning cloth
PUMA offers its PUMA Men's Carson 2 New Core Running Shoes in several colors (Charcoal Grey/Black pictured) for $29.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts the price to $24. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention as the best deal we've seen. (It's a price low now by $11.) Buy Now
- available in select sizes from 7 to 14
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Men's Gel-Sileo Shoes in Black/Cayenne or Carbon/Carbon for $39.95. Coupon code "DNASICS20" drops that to $31.96. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $6, although we saw it for $6 less in our May mention. Deal ends July 22. Buy Now
- Plus, you'll bag $3.41 in Rakuten points through July 21.
- available in select sizes 7 to 14
ProElectronics Distributing via Rakuten offers the Unlocked Google Pixel XL 128GB Android Smartphone in Black or Silver for $199.95. Coupon code "PRO30" cuts it to $169.95. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's also a low now by $30, although most charge $200 or more.) Buy Now
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Snapdragon 821 2.4 GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM
- 12.3MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture & HDR+, 8MP front camera
- 4K video capture
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
