New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Yescom Portable Personal Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Large Chair
$69
free shipping

YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Portable Personal Therapeutic Steam Sauna with Large Chair in Silver for $85.90. Coupon code "BEAUTY20" cuts that to $68.72. With free shipping, that's $46 under the lowest price we could find for a similar item elsewhere, although we saw it in another color for $8 less last month. Buy Now

Features
  • 2-liter steam-pot capacity with digital display
  • 2 zippered hand holes
  • 9 temperature settings and 6 timer settings
  • 220-lb capacity foldable chair
  • waterproof cover
  • Model: 12PSN001-STM-11
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "BEAUTY20"
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Health Rakuten Yescom
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register