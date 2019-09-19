Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's a low by $21 and $5 under August mention. Buy Now at Rakuten
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Sears
Walmart offers the Arctic King 5,000-BTU Mechanical Window Air Conditioner for $109 with free shipping. That's $11 under our mention from three weeks ago, $40 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Haier 5,000 BTU Air Conditioner for $120 with free shipping. That's $8 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It is low today by $35.) Buy Now
It's $11 under the best price we could find elsewhere. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, thats a savings of $18 and $12 under our mention from two weeks ago. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $2 under our August mention, the best we've ever seen, and the lowest price we could find now by $90. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's tied with last week's expired mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now at Rakuten
YescomUSA via eBay offers the DOT Full Face Flip Up Motorcycle Helmet in several colors (Black pictured) for $35.52 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $8, although we saw it for a buck less in our mention from last September.
Update: The price has increased to $37.99. Buy Now at eBay
Thanks to the points, that's $4 under last month's mention, $60 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's a low by $11 and a buck better than our August mention. Buy Now at Rakuten
