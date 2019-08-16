- Create an Account or Login
Ending today, Yescom USA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 3,500mg Ozone Generator for $65.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $52.72. Plus, you'll bag $10.54 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart offers the GE 5,000 BTU Mechanical Air Conditioner for $136 with free shipping. That's $13 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $126.47. Buy Now
Walmart offers the refurbished LG 10,000-BTU Portable Air Conditioner for $205 with free shipping. That's $64 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers its Costway 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner & Dehumidifier for $285.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $245.99. Plus, you'll earn $36.75 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the Rakuten points, that's $61 less than buying direct from Costway today, although it was $6 less via Points in June. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28. Buy Now
MCombo via Rakuten offers the MCombo 40x80" Polycarbonate Window Awning in several colors for $63.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $51.12. Plus, you'll bag $10.20 in Rakuten Super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll use the points, that's $11 under last month's mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $9, although most stores charge over $59.) Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Ending today, Brownbeartech via Rakuten offers the Honeywell Smart Color Programmable Thermostat or $149.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that price to $119.99. Plus, you'll bag $17.85 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. Plus, you'll bag $11.85 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a current low by $28 and is the best price we've ever seen. (For further reference, we saw it for $79 without the points last week.) Buy Now
Yescom via Rakuten offers its Yescom 18-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail Canopy for $49.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $39.92. Plus, you'll bag $7.80 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's $98 off list and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now
Ending today, YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Electric HVLP Air Spray Gun Kit for $46.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $37.52. Plus, you'll bag $7.50 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the best price we could find by $36. Buy Now
Yescom via Rakuten offers the Yescom 16x12-Foot Sun Shade Sail for $34.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts it to $27.92. Plus, members will bag $5.58 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Yescom via Amazon offers its Yescom Lockable Mail Box for $19.39 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $5 from another Yescom storefront. Buy Now
