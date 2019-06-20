New
Rakuten · 45 mins ago
$95 $119
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Outdoor 3,000-PSI Electric Power Pressure Washer for $118.99. Coupon code "YES23" drops it to $95.19. With free shipping, that's a $21 drop from two days ago and the lowest price we could find by $37. Buy Now
Features
- hose reel
- five interchangeable spray nozzles
- detergent tank
- 1.9GPM flow rate
Details
Comments
eBay · 1 day ago
Nisaku Sidewalk / Crevice Weeder
$2 $25
free shipping
Snow Joe Factory Outlet via eBay offers the Nisaku Sidewalk / Crevice Weeder for $4.99. Coupon code "PROMO3" weeds that to $1.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $5, although we saw it for a buck less in our mention from last October. Deal ends June 17. Buy Now
Amazon · 1 mo ago
Yard Butler Lawn Coring Aerator
$25
free shipping w/Prime
That's the lowest price we could find by $8
Amazon offers Prime members the Yard Butler Lawn Coring Aerator for $24.99 with free shipping. (Home Depot charges the same with in-store pickup). That's the lowest price we could find by $8. It features:
- 37" tall
- foot bar for leverage
- 2 1/2"-wide 3-1/2" deep core removers
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Aqua Joe 50-Foot Fiber Jacket Ultra Flexible Kink-Free Garden Hose
$18
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Aqua Joe 50-Foot Fiber Jacket Ultra Flexible Kink-Free Garden Hose for $18.44. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- rugged, marine grade fiber jacket
- BPA-free, lead-free, and phthalate-free
- up to 50% lighter than conventional hoses
- nylon fittings
- Model: AJFJH50
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Velcro One-Wrap Garden Ties
from $4
free shipping w/ Prime
Amazon offers the Velcro One-Wrap Garden Ties in various sizes from $3.57 with free shipping for Prime members. That's up to $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Features
- They keep flowers and plants supported and securely bundled together
- Reusable
- Model: 91384
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail
$32
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 16 x 16-Foot Square Sun Shade Sail in Desert Sand for $39.90. Apply coupon code "HOME20" to sail that away to $31.92. With free shipping, that's $58 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $2 less three weeks ago. Buy Now
Tips
- You must be signed in to apply the coupon; it can be used once per account
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- 4 heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 5 hrs ago
Yescom 1-Person Folding Tent Cot
$112
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 1-Person Folding Tent Cot for $139.99. Coupon code "YES28" drops it to $111.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $17. Deal ends June 19. Buy Now
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Ring WiFi Video Doorbell
$80 $100
free shipping
Office Depot via Home Depot offers the Ring WiFi Video Doorbell in Satin Nickel for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's $20 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find today by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 720p video resolution
- night vision & motion detection
- 2-way audio
- compatibility with Amazon Alexa
- live video and alerts via mobile app
- weather-resistant housing
- up to one year of use per charge
- Model: 8VR1S5-SEN0
Rakuten · 4 days ago
Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair
$80 $100
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Chair for $99.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.99. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Features
- measures 69'' x 22'' x 9''
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Yescom 11x11ft 2-Tier Corner Pocket Waterproof Gazebo
$41 $102
free shipping
Yecom via Rakuten offers this 10.6x10.6-Foot 2-Tier Corner Pocket Waterproof Gazebo for $50.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $40.72. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Features
- eight hook and loop straps
- eight grommets for water drainage
Rakuten · 2 days ago
Yescom Mini Ice Shaver / Snow Cone Machine
$44 $55
free shipping
Yescom USA via Rakuten offers its Yescom Mini Ice Shaver / Snow Cone Machine for $54.90. Coupon code "YES10" drops it to $43.92. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention and the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Features
- stainless steel shaving blade
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Yescom 12-Foot Triangle Sun Shade Sail
$15 $35
free shipping
Yescom via Rakuten offers this 11.5-Foot Triangle Sun Shade Sail in Blue for $18.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $15.12. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Features
- rust-proof galvanized corner tension rings
- three heavy-duty carabiners and nylon rope
Rakuten · 3 days ago
Yescom 1/2-HP Submersible Water Pump
$37 w/ $7 in Rakuten points $112
free shipping
YescomUSA via Rakuten offers its Yescom 1/2-HP Submersible Water Pump for $45.90. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $36.72. With free shipping, that's tied with our April mention and at least $6 less than you'd pay via another Yescom storefront. Buy Now
Tips
- Today only, you'll earn $7.20 in Rakuten points.
Features
- 400-watt pump
- maximum output of 2,112 gallons per hour
- safe depth of up to 23 feet
- Model: 37PUM005-SUM400W-03
